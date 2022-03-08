51°F
UNLV senior guard enters transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2022 - 7:26 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) signals to a referee during the first half of an NCAA men ...
UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) signals to a referee during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game against the Hartford Hawks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Senior guard Marvin Coleman has entered the transfer portal, a UNLV spokesperson confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.

The former walk-on and Las Vegas native, who became a starter under former Rebel coach T.J. Otzelberger, hadn’t appeared for UNLV since Jan. 14 when he played six minutes against Fresno State. He’d originally been declared out because of non-COVID illness, then undisclosed reasons.

Coleman played in 15 games for UNLV this season, averaging 2.5 points, 1.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds. During the 2020-21 season, the former Foothill star played in six games before a stress fracture in his right leg prematurely ended his season.

Coleman started 20 games his sophomore season and averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He also recorded a triple double against New Mexico Jan. 18, 2020 when he had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. It was UNLV’s first triple-double in 20 years.

Coleman will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

UNLV will open its Mountain West Tournament Thursday at 2:30 p.m. when they take on Wyoming in the quarterfinals.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

