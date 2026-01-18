Hot-shooting Rebels climb back over .500 with win at San Jose State

UNLV got its best shooting performance of the season from behind the 3-point line to beat San Jose State for its second straight Mountain West victory.

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner during a college basketball game between UNLV and Tennessee State at Lee's Family Forum Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV got some hot shooting and enough defense to hold off a short-handed San Jose State team in a 76-62 road win at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Saturday afternoon.

The victory was the second straight for the Rebels (9-8, 4-2 Mountain West) and got them back over .500 on the season.

UNLV made a season-high 11 3-pointers on just 23 attempts and had four players make multiple attempts from beyond the arc. The Rebels average just six makes per game from long distance and had made 40 percent of their attempts just once in a game before Saturday.

Howie Fleming Jr. scored 21 points and had eight assists to lead the Rebels. He went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers and made all six of his attempts from the free-throw line to lead four UNLV players in double-figures.

San Jose State (6-13, 1-7), which played without its top four scorers, got 22 points from Melvin Bell Jr.

