UNLV Basketball

Hot-shooting Rebels climb back over .500 with win at San Jose State

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner during a college basketball game between UNLV and Tennessee State ...
UNLV head coach Josh Pastner during a college basketball game between UNLV and Tennessee State at Lee's Family Forum Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2026 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2026 - 4:13 pm

UNLV got some hot shooting and enough defense to hold off a short-handed San Jose State team in a 76-62 road win at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Saturday afternoon.

The victory was the second straight for the Rebels (9-8, 4-2 Mountain West) and got them back over .500 on the season.

UNLV made a season-high 11 3-pointers on just 23 attempts and had four players make multiple attempts from beyond the arc. The Rebels average just six makes per game from long distance and had made 40 percent of their attempts just once in a game before Saturday.

Howie Fleming Jr. scored 21 points and had eight assists to lead the Rebels. He went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers and made all six of his attempts from the free-throw line to lead four UNLV players in double-figures.

San Jose State (6-13, 1-7), which played without its top four scorers, got 22 points from Melvin Bell Jr.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

