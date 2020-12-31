UNLV signee, Gorman star Zaon Collins arrested after fatal crash

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that killed one man in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

UNLV basketball commit Zaon Collins participates during a Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team.

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) goes to the basket in front of Findlay Prep's Blaise Beauchamp during the first half of the annual Big City Showdown basketball game at the South Point in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Zaon Collins, a star basketball player at Bishop Gorman High School and the top recruit of this year’s UNLV class, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that killed one man in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are aware of the tragic event that occurred yesterday and are in the process of gathering more information,” UNLV athletics said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those impacted.”

Officers were called at 3:23 p.m. to South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, past Blue Diamond Road, after a crash between a 2016 Dodge Challenger and a 2016 Hyundai Accent, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Collins of Las Vegas, 19, was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Accent’s driver, a 52-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to Spring Valley Hospital but died while being transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of the Accent was attempting to make a left turn when the Challenger struck it, police said.

Collins is suspected of speeding and showed signs of being impaired, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of DUI above the legal limit resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of kin.

Collins, a highly rated point guard, committed to UNLV on Aug. 23 over Arizona State, Arizona and Southern California. He signed with the Rebels in November.

Collins is rated by 247Sports’ composite rankings of different recruiting sites as a four-star prospect. He also was ranked the nation’s No. 42 player and the country’s sixth-best point guard.

His decision to stay in Las Vegas helped elevate UNLV to the No. 1 class among Mountain West schools and 19th nationally in the recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports.

