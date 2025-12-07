UNLV slips past Stanford, snaps 3-game losing skid
Center Emmanuel Stephen had team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in his season debut as UNLV’s men’s basketball team defeated Stanford on Sunday.
Kimani Hamilton made a free throw with 3.8 seconds left, and the UNLV men’s basketball team escaped with a 75-74 win over Stanford on Sunday at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California.
The Rebels (4-5) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Center Emmanuel Stephen had a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in his season debut for the Rebels, who trailed 39-38 at halftime but used a 7-0 run early in the second half to regain the lead.
Stanford (7-2) was led by Ebuka Okorie’s 18 points. Okorie’s runner at the buzzer fell short.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.