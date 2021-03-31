UNLV star basketball player applies for NBA draft

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) slices to the rim past Air Force Falcons guard Carter Murphy (4) in the first half during the opening round of the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV junior wing Bryce Hamilton is entering the 2021 NBA draft, he announced Tuesday via Twitter. Hamilton is not hiring an agent, though, and could still return to the Rebels in 2021-22.

Hamilton averaged 17.9 points per game for UNLV in 2020-21, and was named to the All-Mountain West team in each of the last two years.

“We are supportive of Bryce and his dream of becoming a NBA player,” UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement. “We have encouraged him to go through the process and obtain feedback from the league so that he can make the best decision for himself and his family. We will assist him in every step of the way and if he decides to return to UNLV, he will be welcomed back with open arms.”

