UNLV star Bryce Hamilton declares for NBA draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 5:09 pm
 
Updated March 28, 2022 - 5:13 pm
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wen ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton declared for the NBA draft on Monday, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

Hamilton led the Mountain West in scoring this season with 21.8 points per game and was named to the first-team all-conference squad.

The 2022 NBA draft will be June 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

