UNLV star Bryce Hamilton declares for NBA draft
UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton led the Mountain West in scoring this season with 21.8 points per game and was named to the first-team all-conference squad.
UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton declared for the NBA draft on Monday, forgoing his final year of eligibility.
Hamilton led the Mountain West in scoring this season with 21.8 points per game and was named to the first-team all-conference squad.
The 2022 NBA draft will be June 23.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.