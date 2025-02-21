UNLV star guard misses practice, seen wearing shoulder brace

How ‘Bear’ Cherry got back on track for stretch run of Rebels’ season

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to secure a loose ball against Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives the lane against Boise State Broncos forward Javan Buchanan (22) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. brings the ball up court against Air Force during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to pass the ball as Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) gets tripped up during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV star guard Dedan Thomas Jr. missed Friday’s practice and was wearing a shoulder brace as he watched from the Thomas & Mack Center sideline.

Coach Kevin Kruger would not say whether Thomas, the Rebels’ leading scorer, would miss Saturday’s home game against Colorado State or any beyond that. UNLV (14-12, 8-7 Mountain West) has five games left in the regular season.

When asked if Thomas would be back this season, Kruger said, “we expect everyone to be back.”

UNLV did not make Thomas available to the media after practice. Team policy is to not make injured players available.

The sophomore point guard is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Up next

Who: Colorado State at UNLV

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV/radio: CBSSN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)