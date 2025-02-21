UNLV star guard misses practice, seen wearing shoulder brace
UNLV sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists a game this season, watched Friday’s practice wearing a shoulder brace.
Coach Kevin Kruger would not say whether Thomas, the Rebels’ leading scorer, would miss Saturday’s home game against Colorado State or any beyond that. UNLV (14-12, 8-7 Mountain West) has five games left in the regular season.
When asked if Thomas would be back this season, Kruger said, “we expect everyone to be back.”
UNLV did not make Thomas available to the media after practice. Team policy is to not make injured players available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Up next
Who: Colorado State at UNLV
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
TV/radio: CBSSN, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)