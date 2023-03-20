UNLV starting guard will enter transfer portal

UNLV lost its second player in two days, as sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert is entering the transfer portal. He started 29 games and averaged 11.4 points this season.

UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives to the basket against the Air Force Falcons during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) jumps to shoot as Fresno State Bulldogs guard Leo Colimerio (23) and Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jordan Campbell (5) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jordan Campbell (5) tries to drive past UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) attempts to dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal, according to sources with knowledge of his decision — one that leaves a sizable void in the starting lineup.

The former Durango High standout started 29 of the 31 games in which he played this season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.

Gilbert also was one of UNLV’s best perimeter defenders and a tone setter with his energy on both sides of the floor.

“Being a sophomore around a lot of older guys isn’t always the easiest thing in the world,” Rebels coach Kevin Kruger said of Gilbert during the season. “But when you play as hard as (Gilbert) does, there’s a respect level there automatically. It just comes with it.

“No matter what (year) you are or what you do, playing hard gives you credibility. And then, of course, he’s producing. Shooting it well, getting in the paint, making plays. He gets better every day.”

Gilbert did indeed improve during his two years at UNLV, morphing in 18 months from a defensive specialist into a steady starter who figures to garner plenty of interest in the portal.

He cracked the rotation as a freshman, averaging 14.3 minutes and 2.6 points in 32 games before cracking the starting lineup. He handled the ball more this season and shot 46.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range, finishing second on the team in scoring while maintaining his defensive intensity.

Gilbert was supplanted in the starting lineup by Jordan McCabe during the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal loss to Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center after missing the first-round matchup against Air Force because of a one-game suspension issued in response to a supposed headbutt in the season finale at UNR.

As a result, Gilbert played 10 minutes against the Broncos — registering seven points and two rebounds. He will join in the portal former UNLV freshman guard Keyshawn Hall, who announced Sunday his intention to transfer.

The Rebels, sources said, were braced for the likelihood of multiple transfers and have been recruiting the transfer portal for experienced players who could immediately contribute.

UNLV finished 19-13 and 7-11 in the Mountain West this season, its second under Kruger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

