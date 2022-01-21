UNLV starts hot, goes cold quick in loss at Air Force

A bright start for UNLV was wiped out by a 10-minute drought from the field, as the Rebels fell to Air Force on Thursday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger is shown Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A bright start Thursday for UNLV was wiped out by a 10-minute drought from the field, as the Rebels (10-8, 2-3 Mountain West) fell to Air Force 69-62 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bryce Hamilton bounced back from a rough night Monday to score 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting to help UNLV take an early nine-point lead. Donovan Williams scored 19, but the Rebels bench added only four points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

