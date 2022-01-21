UNLV starts hot, goes cold quick in loss at Air Force
A bright start Thursday for UNLV was wiped out by a 10-minute drought from the field, as the Rebels (10-8, 2-3 Mountain West) fell to Air Force 69-62 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Bryce Hamilton bounced back from a rough night Monday to score 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting to help UNLV take an early nine-point lead. Donovan Williams scored 19, but the Rebels bench added only four points.
