UNLV strikes early, rolls past San Jose State

Junior swingman Donovan Williams scored 20 points to power UNLV to an 81-56 road victory over San Jose State on Monday night.

Senior guard Mike Nuga added 14 points for the Rebels (10-7, 2-2 Mountain West), who shot a season-best 50 percent from 3-point range.

