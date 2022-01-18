52°F
UNLV strikes early, rolls past San Jose State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2022 - 8:04 pm
 
UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger is shown Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuk ...
Junior swingman Donovan Williams scored 20 points to power UNLV to an 81-56 road victory over San Jose State on Monday night.

Senior guard Mike Nuga added 14 points for the Rebels (10-7, 2-2 Mountain West), who shot a season-best 50 percent from 3-point range.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

