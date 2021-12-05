UNLV struggles in 2nd half, falls to San Francisco

UNLV competed with San Francisco for a half Saturday night before unraveling in the second en route to a road loss to the Dons.

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger is shown against Southern Methodist in Dallas on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV competed with San Francisco for a half Saturday night before unraveling in the second en route to an 83-62 road loss to the Dons.

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton played his best game of the season for the Rebels (4-5), scoring 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

