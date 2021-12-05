53°F
UNLV struggles in 2nd half, falls to San Francisco

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 8:51 pm
 
UNLV coach Kevin Kruger is shown against Southern Methodist in Dallas on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
UNLV coach Kevin Kruger is shown against Southern Methodist in Dallas on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UNLV competed with San Francisco for a half Saturday night before unraveling in the second en route to an 83-62 road loss to the Dons.

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton played his best game of the season for the Rebels (4-5), scoring 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

