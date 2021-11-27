UNLV struggles to score in blowout loss to UCLA
Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 15 to lead the Rebels (4-3), who shot 30.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3-point range.
UNLV floundered offensively against No. 2 UCLA on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, falling 73-51 before an enthused crowd on hand to watch Freddie Banks’ jersey retirement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
