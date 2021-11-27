68°F
UNLV struggles to score in blowout loss to UCLA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 3:59 pm
 
UCLA Bruins guard Peyton Watson (23) looks to pass while UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) and ...
UCLA Bruins guard Peyton Watson (23) looks to pass while UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) and guard Michael Nuga (1) defend and UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) eyes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15) loses control of the ball while UNLV Rebels forward Donov ...
UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15) loses control of the ball while UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV floundered offensively against No. 2 UCLA on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, falling 73-51 before an enthused crowd on hand to watch Freddie Banks’ jersey retirement.

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 15 to lead the Rebels (4-3), who shot 30.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3-point range.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) brings the ball up court between Wichita State Shockers gua ...
Late foul dooms UNLV against Wichita State
By / RJ

Tyson Etienne made two free throws in the final seconds, and UNLV did not attempt a shot on its final possession en route to a 74-73 loss to Wichita State at T-Mobile Arena.