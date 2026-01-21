46°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV stuns heavily favored Utah State with 2nd-half rally

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner argues a foul call for the Boise State Broncos during the second h ...
UNLV head coach Josh Pastner argues a foul call for the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2026 - 10:42 pm
 

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points and Tyrin Jones 20 to lead UNLV’s second-half comeback in an 86-76 victory over Utah State on Tuesday night at Logan, Utah.

The Rebels trailed by 14 points in the second half before staging their rally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.

