UNLV stuns heavily favored Utah State with 2nd-half rally
UNLV, a 16-point underdog, rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit and stunned Utah State on Tuesday night in a Mountain West basketball game at Logan, Utah.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points and Tyrin Jones 20 to lead UNLV’s second-half comeback in an 86-76 victory over Utah State on Tuesday night at Logan, Utah.
The Rebels trailed by 14 points in the second half before staging their rally.
