UNLV stuns heavily favored Utah State with 2nd-half rally

UNLV, a 16-point underdog, rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit and stunned Utah State on Tuesday night in a Mountain West basketball game at Logan, Utah.

Hot-shooting Rebels climb back over .500 with win at San Jose State

Lady Rebels lose OT battle for Mountain West top spot to San Diego State

‘It’s not even February:’ Lady Rebels comfortable with competition for Mountain West crown

UNLV’s Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn adapting to point guard role: ‘He sets the tone’

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner argues a foul call for the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points and Tyrin Jones 20 to lead UNLV’s second-half comeback in an 86-76 victory over Utah State on Tuesday night at Logan, Utah.

The Rebels trailed by 14 points in the second half before staging their rally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.