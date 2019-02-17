UNLV sweats out 71-64 win at lowly San Jose State

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a call in the second half during the Rebels home matchup with Air Force on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Opponents have treated games against San Jose State like exhibitions, rolling through the Spartans for easy victories.

UNLV picked up the victory Saturday in San Jose, California, but it was anything but easy.

Joel Ntambwe scored 20 points, and Amauri Hardy added 15 points and delivered a key late 3-pointer to lift UNLV to a 71-64 victory at The Event Center.

Ntambwe made 6 of 11 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range for UNLV (14-11, 8-5 Mountain West).

Hardy’s 3-pointer that just beat the shot clock with 1:19 left put the Rebels ahead 64-57 and helped them avoid an embarrassing loss.

San Jose State (3-21, 0-12) had played only one Mountain West team to within single digits, a 73-71 double-overtime loss to Air Force on Jan. 26. Since that game, the Spartans lost by 30 points at Utah State, 11 to San Diego State, 48 at Utah State and 32 at New Mexico before Saturday’s game against UNLV.

