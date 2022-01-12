UNLV thrashes New Mexico, claims first conference win

Kruger’s entire roster was available and rotation intact Tuesday, and the Rebels rolled to a (score) victory over the Lobos at Thomas Mack Center to secure their first conference victory.

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams, left, and guard Josh Baker, right, fight for the ball with New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from he sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) celebrates after scoring against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Mexico Lobos guard KJ Jenkins (0) shoots against UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) drives around UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) gains control of the ball from New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) while UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) falls back during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) recovers the ball next to guard Bryce Hamilton (13) and center David Muoka (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kevin Kruger insisted UNLV’s men’s basketball team would be ready to audible Tuesday night against New Mexico in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that postponed a road trip to Air Force last weekend.

Turns out no audibles were necessary for the first-year coach.

Kruger’s entire roster was available Tuesday, and the Rebels rolled to an 85-56 victory over the Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center to secure their first conference victory.

Energy — or lack thereof — didn’t seem to be an issue as UNLV battled its way to a 48-30 rebounding advantage. Junior wing Donovan Williams led the Rebels (9-6, 1-1 Mountain West) with 29 points.

The virus surged through the program last week, forcing the postponement of a road game scheduled for Saturday at Air Force. Structured five-on-five practices became less formal, individualized workouts. Several players were afflicted, though Kruger didn’t specify who on Monday during a conference call.

He acknowledged though that everybody could be available by Tuesday night should those affected clear testing protocols.

But “there might be guys playing 40 minutes just because of who is out,” Kruger said Monday. “They understood that. As much as anything, we just want to keep their routine.”

Practices may have been disrupted, but game day was relatively routine. Kruger utilized the same starting lineup of Williams, senior point guard Jordan McCabe, senior wing Bryce Hamilton, junior shooting guard Josh Baker and senior big man Royce Hamm for the third consecutive game.

Rotation regulars Mike Nuga, Keshon Gilbert, Justin Webster, Marvin Coleman and Victor Iwuakor all played relatively normal minutes as reserves.

Williams made his first eight field goals and the Rebels were deliberate and efficient with their ball and player movement. Primary ball handlers probed the paint and attacked the basket. Players off the ball rolled and cut with a purpose, drawing help and creating open shots from the paint and perimeter.

UNLV was equally effective defensively, employing some full court man-to-man pressure to slow New Mexico at the point of the tack. On-ball defenders contained drives and helped defenders rotated on time to contest at the basket or force kickout passes.

Close out, recover, repeat.

New Mexico shot 34.5 from the field.

Junior KJ Jenkins scored a team-high 26 for the Lobos (7-9, 0-3), who were without coach Rich Pitino amid a positive COVID-19 test. Assistant Eric Brown served as the acting head coach.

