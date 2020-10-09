UNLV to open Mountain West basketball play on the road

The UNLV men’s basketball team will begin Mountain West play Dec. 29 at Colorado State. The Rebels’ nonconference schedule still is being finalized.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to his team during a time out in the second half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The UNLV men’s basketball team will begin Mountain West play Dec. 29 at Colorado State, the conference announced Friday.

The Rebels will open the home portion of their conference season against San Diego State on Jan. 2. UNLV handed San Diego State its first loss last season, 66-63 on Feb. 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels will play at UNR on Jan. 16 and host the Wolf Pack on Feb. 20.

Each Mountain West team will pay 18 conference games, nine at home and nine on the road, beginning Dec. 29 and concluding March 6. The schedule is subject to approval from state, county and local officials, and TV considerations could cause dates to change.

Those TV announcements should be made in the coming weeks.

UNLV’s nonconference schedule is being finalized. The earliest games can be played is Nov. 25.

The Rebels were expected to play their toughest nonconference schedule in five years before the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped those plans. Their original slate included a trip to the Maui Invitational, home games against UCLA and California, and trips to Virginia Commonwealth, Kansas State and Southern Methodist.

UNLV was 17-15 last season, coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first at the helm, including a 12-6 conference record.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.