UNLV to play at Cal, UCLA on Pac-12 Network

UNLV’s basketball games at California on Nov. 12 and UCLA on Nov. 15 will be at 8 p.m. and televised by the Pac-12 Network.

View of the Pauley Pavilion, home court of UCLA in Los Angeles. (Kyusung Gong/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Time and TV information have not been announced for the Nov. 30 game at Cincinnati and the Dec. 7 matchup against Brigham Young in Salt Lake City.

The rest of the schedule was announced by UNLV and the Mountain West on Wednesday.

