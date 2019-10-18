UNLV to play at VCU in 2020 Mountain West-Atlantic 10 challenge

UNLV will play at Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 2, 2020, as part of the first season of the Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series.

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger, center, talks to his players after team's first basketball practice of the season at Mendenhall Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The conferences agreed to a two-year series with the option to extend an additional two seasons.

Next season’s game is part of a UNLV schedule that includes other trips to Kansas State and Southern Methodist, home games against UCLA and California and an appearance in the Maui Invitational that includes North Carolina and Indiana, among other schools.

