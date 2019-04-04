UNLV to play in 2020 Maui Invitational

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) dunks between San Diego State Aztecs guard Devin Watson (0) and forward Aguek Arop (3) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV will play in the 2020 Maui Invitational, making its first return to the prestigious early season tournament since 2015.

Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford and Texas also will play in the tournament.

The Maui Invitational will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center. Dates were not announced, but the tournament normally is played on Thanksgiving week.

When the Rebels played there in November 2015, they lost to UCLA 77-75, then defeated Chaminade 93-73 and Indiana 72-69.

