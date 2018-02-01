UNLV Basketball

UNLV unveils new pregame intro — VIDEO

By Zac Pacleb Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2018 - 11:48 pm
 

UNLV showed off a new pregame intro that featured 3D Projections onto the court before its game against San Jose State Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Watch the video above.

