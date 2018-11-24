UNLV uses late run to seal 76-71 win over Southern Utah

With former UNLV interim coach Todd Simon and ex-Rebel forward Dwayne Morgan back in the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Southern Utah figured to give the home team all it had.
And the Thunderbirds certainly did that, even tying the game late in the second half.
But UNLV prevailed in the end, using a nine-point run to create separation before holding off a late Southern Utah charge to win 76-71.
The Rebels (4-1) extended their winning streak to four games, though, this was the first one that wasn’t by double digits. They did hand Southern Utah (3-1) its first loss.
UNLV’s Shakur Juiston produced his second double-double in three games, finishing with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Kris Clyburn led the Rebels with 14 points.
Morgan scored 12 points for the Thunderbirds, but was limited to 22 minutes because of an apparent hand or wrist injury. He transferred to Southern Utah a year ago.
Simon is in his first season as the Thunderbirds’ coach. He was the Rebels’ interim coach for the second half of the 2015-16 season. He spent three years at UNLV overall.
This is a developing story. Check later for updates.
More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.
Box Score