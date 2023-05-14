UNLV wins national recruiting battle for local point guard

Liberty’s Dedan Thomas announced Sunday morning he is committing to UNLV, choosing the Rebels over Arizona, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA.

Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) drives around Durango’s Tylen Riley (10) during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dedan Thomas Jr. is staying home.

Thomas, a four-star junior point guard at Liberty and the state’s top basketball recruit, announced his commitment Sunday morning to UNLV via social media — choosing the Rebels over fellow finalists Arizona, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA.

He’s considering reclassifying and enrolling this fall at UNLV, where he would join an experienced roster of wings and forwards that includes top returning scorers Luis Rodriguez and Justin Webster, twin transfers Khalib (Oklahoma State) and Keylan Boone (Pacific) and former Clark standout Jalen Hill (Oklahoma).

His commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent. When he does, though, he’ll represent the most significant signing of coach Kevin Kruger’s tenure — and one of the most significant signings for UNLV in the last decade.

Thomas, known as DJ, is the son of former UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas, who played for Jerry Tarkanian and averaged 7.9 assists in two seasons as a full-time starter. He inherited his father’s pedigree at the point and emerged at Liberty as one of the nation’s top players, guiding the Patriots in 2021-22 to their first Class 5A state championship.

He returned this season to average 22.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals en route to the Class 5A state championship game — and state Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Thomas has long been the top recruiting target for Kruger and his assistant coaches, who were regulars at his games at Liberty and for his club basketball team, Dream Vision, for whom he played this weekend in Dallas.

Standing a sturdy 6-foot-1, he prefers to make plays for his teammates in transition and in halfcourt situations while doubling as a seasoned and savvy scorer.

He’ll push the pace or play in pick-and-rolls — slithering around ball screens, manipulating defenders and freeing shooters and cutters who operate on the perimeter. His offensive arsenal includes a variety of ball and shot fakes that allow him to score over taller, longer defenders as his 3-point shot continues to improve.

Thomas joins a recruiting class that includes the three transfers, prep guard Brooklyn Hicks and junior college transfer forward Robert Whaley.

The Rebels finished with a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal loss to Boise State and a 19-13 record in 2022-23, their second year under Kruger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

