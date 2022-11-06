UNLV women’s basketball coach welcomes first child

UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque announced Sunday that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl Thursday. The Lady Rebels’ season begins Monday.

UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque with husband Dan Cunningham and newborn daughter Ellie Cunningham. (Lindy La Rocque)

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching the team shoot layups during practice for the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Ellie Cunningham was born Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, to UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque. (Lindy La Rocque)

Ellie Cunningham is the first child for La Rocque and her husband, Dan Cunningham.

“Dan and I are thankful for the great health of our new baby girl, Ellie,” La Rocque said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “We’re excited to navigate this new adventure with the total love and support of our families, my staff, our team and the UNLV administration.”

La Rocque, 32, will not be on the sideline for Monday’s season opener against Pepperdine at Cox Pavilion as she recovers, and she will likely miss Friday’s game against Oral Roberts, too.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the court in due time,” La Rocque said, “but know the Lady Rebels are well-prepared and excited to begin the season.”

UNLV associate head coach Roman Owen will serve as the team’s coach until La Rocque’s return.

The Lady Rebels won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles during her second season at the helm and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

