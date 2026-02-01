UNLV women’s basketball learns a lesson in resiliency — PHOTOS

For the second time in two weeks, the Lady Rebels followed a Mountain West loss with an impressive victory.

UNLV guard Hodaya Kabada (6) tries to find a way around the Colorado State defense during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of UNLV’s band jingle their keys as the women’s basketball game enters its final minutes on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) attempts a layup during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Mariah Elohim (2) claps hands with UNLV head coach Lindy la Rocque during a timeout in the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV bench celebrates a Lady Rebels three-pointer during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Shelbee Brown (3) drives toward the basket around Colorado State forward Jadyn Fife (5) during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Shelbee Brown (3), UNLV forward Meadow Roland (32) and Colorado State forward Jadyn Fife (5) leap up to catch a rebound during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Mariah Elohim (2) attempts a three-pointer during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Lindy la Rocque communicates with her players from the sidelines during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Mariah Elohim (2) attempts a shot during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Meadow Roland (32) discusses strategy with UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) on the court during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks at the replay on the screen after being fouled during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State head coach Ryun Williams watches his team play defense during the second half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Meadow Roland (32) breaks through Colorado State guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) and Colorado State guard Brooke Carlson (2) to make her way toward the basket during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) takes a shot over Colorado State guard McKenna Murphy (31) during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Destiny Brown (5) takes a shot over Colorado State forward Lexi Deden (6) during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) takes a shot over Colorado State guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) and Colorado State guard Kloe Froebe (1) during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Shelbee Brown (3) looks for a teammate to pass to during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Meadow Roland (32) claps hands with her teammates after starters were introduced before the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) does a handshake with her teammate after being introduced as a starter before the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Shelbee Brown (3) warms up with her team before the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Shelbee Brown (3) takes a shot as Colorado State center Madelyn Bragg (0) tries to block during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Shelbee Brown (3) plays defense as Colorado State guard Kloe Froebe (1) dribbles during the first half of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Cox Pavilion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Meadow Roland said it best: That when you come off a loss, you need to learn from it and your mistakes and turn the page quickly. Capitalize on all of it. Become better in practice. Do the little things right. It all starts from there.

The UNLV women’s basketball team has embraced such a script.

For the second time in two weeks, the Lady Rebels followed a Mountain West defeat with an impressive victory, this a 64-51 win against Colorado State on Saturday at The Pavilion and in front of a national television audience.

UNLV on Jan. 17 lost at home in overtime to San Diego State. It answered with wins against Air Force and UNR.

This time, the Lady Rebels fell at New Mexico on Wednesday.

“Really proud of our effort, especially in the fourth quarter and coming off a loss,” UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque said. “It’s about our response. Then you add in the adversity of a great team like Colorado State and playing on national television. There were a lot of pieces to this game.

“This team needs me. It needs my leadership to help guide them through a game, whereas other teams in the past didn’t need my hands on as much. I challenged them and they respond to challenges.”

This is how: UNLV had lost all of a 10-point lead not seconds into the fourth quarter. But it answered with a 15-3 run to again assume control.

Good from distance

Within that was two of the four 3-pointers hit by Sydni Summers, who scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

She is just a month removed from being cleared to play after giving birth, the San Jose State transfer back with her capable jumper from distance.

“Coming off a pregnancy and having a young baby and all the different things that come with that,” La Rocque said. “She wanted to jump right back in and we wanted her to, but it takes a little time. She’s an elite shooter. We need her.”

Balance was key for the Lady Rebels (15-7, 10-2 MW), who saw four players reach double figures in scoring.

Roland finished with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. She also had two blocks and a pair of assists.

“The biggest thing she carries is the attention of the other team, when you’re the No. 1 priority of their scouting report,” La Rocque said. “Their job is to make her life hard and she responds. We have other great players and she knows that and thrives on that. I’m really proud of her toughness and mental stability to handle everything.”

The defense that got away from UNLV in the third quarter returned when needed most down the stretch. Colorado State made just 3 of its first 15 attempts and shot 29.5 percent for the game.

UNLV had five blocks on the afternoon, consistently forcing inside misses by the Rams (17-6, 8-4).

Shelbee Brown (12 points, 14 rebounds) added her seventh double-double of the season and Jasmyn Lott scored 12 for UNLV.

Time off

The good news for UNLV: It now opens February with a bye before staring a month more of conference games in the face. It continues to sit in second place behind San Diego State, still unbeaten in league play.

“I’m excited for two days of practice where we don’t have to prepare for someone else,” La Rocque said. “Some of it will be getting people really healthy and it gives us an opportunity to make some tweaks here and there.

“And the rest. It has been a long stretch since Christmas.”

But they’ve learned a valuable lesson:

When losing a game, turn the page quickly.

And defend in the fourth quarter. That always helps.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.