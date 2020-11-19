72°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV women’s basketball picked to finish near bottom of Mountain West

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2020 - 11:02 am
 
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Bailey Thomas (14, below) dives for a loose ball with San Jose State Spa ...
UNLV women’s basketball was picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West in coach Lindy La Rocque’s first season Thursday.

The Lady Rebels have a fairly inexperienced roster with one returning starter — senior guard Bailey Thomas, the 2020 Mountain West defensive player of the year — and two returning upperclassmen. They open their season at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Thomas & Mack Center against Northern Arizona.

Here is the full predicted order of finish:

1. Fresno State

2. San Jose State

3. Boise State

4. San Diego State

5. Wyoming

6. New Mexico

7. Air Force

8. Colorado State

9. UNLV

10. UNR

11. Utah State

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

