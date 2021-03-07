UNLV women’s basketball picks up 3 Mountain West awards

UNLV’s Lindy La Rocque was named Coach of the Year, center Desi-Rae Young Freshman of the Year and guard Bailey Thomas Defensive Player of the Year.

Following a second-place finish in the Mountain West, the UNLV women’s basketball team was recognized Sunday for its success with three individual awards.

First-year coach Lindy La Rocque was named Coach of the Year, while center Desi-Rae Young earned Freshman of the Year and senior guard Bailey Thomas grabbed her second straight Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Guard Nia Johnson was selected to the All-Mountain West team, while guard Jade Thomas joined Young on the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

La Rocque and the Lady Rebels were picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West, but finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak and won 10 of their last 12 games to go 13-5 entering the conference tournament. La Rocque is the first to win Mountain West Coach of the Year at UNLV.

Bailey Thomas led a defense that was fourth in the league in points allowed per game (65.4) and field goal defense (38.8). She was eighth in the conference in steals per game at 1.6, and became the first Lady Rebel to be named to the All-Defensive team three times.

Young, a former Desert Oasis High standout, led all conference freshmen in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (6.9) and tied for the lead among all players with four double-doubles.

Johnson was ranked ninth in the conference in scoring with 13.6 per game, including back-to-back 28-point performances. Jade Thomas was third in scoring (7.6) and fourth in rebounding (5.2) among Mountain West freshmen.

UNLV will begin play in the Mountain West tournament at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

