UNLV women’s basketball signees include 2 top-100 players

The UNLV women’s basketball team signed five players in the early signing period, including two who were ranked in the top 70 nationally, in coach Lindy La Rocque’s first class.

It’s the first time the Lady Rebels have signed two top-100 recruits, as Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is ranked No. 64 and Alyssa Brown 66th by ESPN. Also signing were Kenadee Winfrey, Kiara Jackson and Taylin Smith.

“We are super excited to officially add this stellar recruiting class to our Lady Rebels family,” La Rocque, a former Durango High standout, said in a statement. “First and foremost, they are outstanding young women with high character and great students in the classroom. On top of that, they are excellent basketball players with a burning love for the game and a deep desire to be the very best they can be.”

Durazo-Frescas, a 5-foot-7-inch combo guard from Costa Mesa, California, has scored more than 1,000 points in her career at Mater Dei High and averaged 13.8 points in her junior season.

Brown, a 6-1 forward from Tucson, Arizona, was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona after scoring a Sahuaro High-record 932 points in her junior season. She has more than 2,000 points for her career.

UNLV signed two players from Texas in Winfrey, a 5-11 shooting guard from Canyon, and Jackson, a 5-7 point guard from Grand Prairie. Winfrey was a Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State selection as a junior, and Jackson averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals to earn district MVP honors at South Grand Prairie High.

Smith, a 5-6 point guard, was the Pacific Player of the Year for Liberty High in Beaverton, Oregon, after averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals.

