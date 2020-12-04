UNLV women’s basketball to play No. 2 Stanford on Saturday
The Lady Rebels added a game against first-year coach Lindy La Rocque’s alma mater Saturday.
UNLV women’s basketball will play No. 2 Stanford at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fans will not be allowed to attend. The game will be live streamed on the Mountain West Network and an audio broadcast will be available at UNLVRebels.com.
The Lady Rebels were originally scheduled to play Utah State, but instead first-year coach Lindy La Rocque will take on her alma mater.
La Rocque made the Final Four four times at Stanford as a player from 2009-12, and then was an assistant with the Cardinal from 2017-20 before being hired by UNLV in March.
