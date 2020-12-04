59°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV women’s basketball to play No. 2 Stanford on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 12:01 pm
 
Stanford's Lindy La Rocque (15) brings the ball up court during an NCAA basketball game with Or ...
Stanford's Lindy La Rocque (15) brings the ball up court during an NCAA basketball game with Oregon State Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Rick Bowmer Stanford's Lindy La Rocque (15) brings the ball up court during an NCAA basketball game with Oregon State Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

UNLV women’s basketball will play No. 2 Stanford at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fans will not be allowed to attend. The game will be live streamed on the Mountain West Network and an audio broadcast will be available at UNLVRebels.com.

The Lady Rebels were originally scheduled to play Utah State, but instead first-year coach Lindy La Rocque will take on her alma mater.

La Rocque made the Final Four four times at Stanford as a player from 2009-12, and then was an assistant with the Cardinal from 2017-20 before being hired by UNLV in March.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

