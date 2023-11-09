61°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV women’s hoops signs recruits; softball, golf add players

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 3:54 pm
 
Updated November 9, 2023 - 4:13 pm
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, talks to her players during team practice, ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, talks to her players during team practice, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The UNLV women’s basketball team signed two players to national letters of intent.

Teagan Colvin, a 5-foot-7-inch guard from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Elli Guiney, a 5-11 guard from Goodyear, Arizona, will join the Lady Rebels for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Thursday.

Colvin averaged 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 5.9 steals as a junior. She was also named league and state tournament MVP while leading Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship.

Guiney averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds as a junior. She is a two-time first-team all-state selection after leading Millennium High School to two Class 5A state championships.

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque said in a statement that Guiney was “one of the elite shooters on the West Coast.”

The Lady Rebels play their home opener against the College of Charleston at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cox Pavilion.

Other additions

— UNLV softball signed four players, coach Kristie Fox announced. Pitchers Jazmine Chavez of Eastvale, California, and Yanina Sherwood from Bothell, Washington, will provide reinforcement in the circle, while Gwyn Burnett of Llano, Texas, and Samantha Hatzenbeller of Meridian, Idaho, will provide outfield help for the Rebels.

— UNLV Rebels men’s golf signed Jordan Wessels of South Africa, coach Jean-Paul Hebert announced.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

