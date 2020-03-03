UNLV women’s season ends in loss to San Jose State

Rodjanae Wade had 26 points and 21 rebounds four UNLV in Monday’s quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament. The Lady Rebels’ season ended at 13-17.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Bailey Thomas (14, below) dives for a loose ball with San JosŽ State Spartans forward Tyra Whitehead (15) and a teammate closing in during the first half of their Mountain West women's quarterfinals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rodjanae Wade had 26 points and 21 rebounds, but fifth-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 San Jose State 67-48 in Monday’s quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Lady Rebels’ season ended at 13-17. San Jose State (19-11) next faces No. 1 seed Fresno State (24-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

