UNLV women’s season ends in loss to San Jose State
Rodjanae Wade had 26 points and 21 rebounds, but fifth-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 San Jose State 67-48 in Monday’s quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Lady Rebels’ season ended at 13-17. San Jose State (19-11) next faces No. 1 seed Fresno State (24-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.
