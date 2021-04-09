65°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s basketball team adds 4th Big 12 transfer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2021 - 7:55 am
 
Texas Longhorns guard Donovan Williams (4) chases down a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

UNLV’s basketball program continues to pluck transfers from the Big 12.

The Rebels on Friday received a commitment from former Texas wing Donovan Williams, a person close to the program confirmed. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported his decision.

Williams becomes the fourth player from the Big 12 to transfer since coach Kevin Kruger was hired last month. He joins former West Virginia point guard Jordan McCabe, former Texas big man Royce Hamm and former Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor.

Williams hails from Houston and was once a four-star recruit. He played in 26 games for the Longhorns as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging 11 minutes and 3.3 points per game. As a sophomore in 2020-21, he averaged 10.3 minutes and 3.3 points per game.

He’ll help fill the void on the wing created by the loss of Bryce Hamilton, David Jenkins Jr. and Caleb Grill — fixtures in the Rebels’ rotation who have entered the transfer portal since the season concluded.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

