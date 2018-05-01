UNLV’s Brandon McCoy invited to NBA draft combine

Former UNLV center Brandon McCoy has been invited to the NBA draft combine on May 16-20 in Chicago. The draft is June 21.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) blocks Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cody Martin (11) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Former UNLV center Brandon McCoy has been invited to the NBA draft combine on May 16-20 in Chicago.

His agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed the invitation.

McCoy was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. The 7-footer led the conference with 18 double-doubles.

The NBA draft is June 21.

