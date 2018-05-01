UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Brandon McCoy invited to NBA draft combine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2018 - 12:11 pm
 

Former UNLV center Brandon McCoy has been invited to the NBA draft combine on May 16-20 in Chicago.

His agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed the invitation.

McCoy was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. The 7-footer led the conference with 18 double-doubles.

The NBA draft is June 21.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

