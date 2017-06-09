ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Brandon McCoy invited to Team USA under-19 camp

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 6:39 pm
 
Updated June 8, 2017 - 7:31 pm

UNLV incoming freshman Brandon McCoy was selected to the under-19 Team USA World Cup training camp.

He will attend the camp June 18 to 25 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Brandon to represent our country at a young age,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement. “There will be great competition there, and the life experience he will gain is also valuable. We are thrilled for Brandon to have this opportunity.”

McCoy, a 6-foot-11-inch forward from San Diego, was the Rebels’ headline recruit this year. The five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American chose UNLV over Oregon, Arizona, Michigan State and San Diego State.

The U.S. won the 2013 and 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships. This year’s tournament is July 1 to 9 in Cairo.

McCoy is one of 28 players competing for 12 spots. The team is expected to be announced June 22.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
