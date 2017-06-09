UNLV’s Brandon McCoy invited to Team USA under-19 camp

Big East's Mitchell Robinson (22) blocks the shot of Big West's Brandon L. McCoy (44) as Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and Brian "Tugs" Bowen II, watch during the second half of the McDonald's All-American boys basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Chicago. The West team won 109-107. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Big West's Brandon L. McCoy, left, shoots against Big East's Nicholas Richards during the first half of the McDonald's All- American boys high school basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

McDonald's All-American West center Brandon L. McCoy (44) takes the ball up court during the McDonald's All American Game on March 29, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. West won 109-107. (Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 29: McDonald's All-American West center Brandon L. McCoy (44) enters the court prior to the McDonald's All American Game on March 29, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

UNLV incoming freshman Brandon McCoy was selected to the under-19 Team USA World Cup training camp.

He will attend the camp June 18 to 25 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Brandon to represent our country at a young age,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement. “There will be great competition there, and the life experience he will gain is also valuable. We are thrilled for Brandon to have this opportunity.”

McCoy, a 6-foot-11-inch forward from San Diego, was the Rebels’ headline recruit this year. The five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American chose UNLV over Oregon, Arizona, Michigan State and San Diego State.

The U.S. won the 2013 and 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships. This year’s tournament is July 1 to 9 in Cairo.

McCoy is one of 28 players competing for 12 spots. The team is expected to be announced June 22.

