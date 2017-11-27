UNLV’s Brandon McCoy named MW player of the week

UNLV freshman forward Brandon McCoy was named Mountain West basketball player of the week. He posted double-doubles in each of the Rebels’ three victories.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) jumps as he shoots the ball during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Nov 22, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots against the defense of Utah Runnin' Utes forward Jayce Johnson (34) during the first half of a game at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

UNLV's Brandon McCoy dunks over Southern Utah's Matthew Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV's Brandon McCoy dunks against Southern Utah during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nov 22, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) keeps the ball away from Utah Runnin' Utes forward Tyler Rawson (21) during the first half of a game at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 22, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots against the defense of Utah Runnin' Utes forward David Collette (13) during the first half of a game at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Rice Owls forward Austin Meyer (30), left, and UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, guard each other during a free-throw in the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, is blocked by the Rice Owls during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots a free-throw during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV's Brandon McCoy (44) dunks over Prairie View A&M's Gary Blackston (3) during their basketball game at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV freshman forward Brandon McCoy was named Mountain West basketball player of the week after posting double-doubles in each of three victories.

He averaged 21.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots in victories over Rice, Utah and Southern Utah. McCoy also made 61.1 percent of his shots and 90.9 percent of his free throws.

In leading the Rebels to an 85-58 victory over Utah in the championship game of the MGM Resorts Main Event, McCoy was named tournament MVP.

