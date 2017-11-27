UNLV’s Brandon McCoy named MW player of the week

UNLV freshman forward Brandon McCoy was named Mountain West basketball player of the week after posting double-doubles in each of three victories.
He averaged 21.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots in victories over Rice, Utah and Southern Utah. McCoy also made 61.1 percent of his shots and 90.9 percent of his free throws.
In leading the Rebels to an 85-58 victory over Utah in the championship game of the MGM Resorts Main Event, McCoy was named tournament MVP.
