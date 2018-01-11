UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Brandon McCoy named to Wooden Award watch list

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2018 - 3:52 pm
 

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was one of 25 basketball players named to the John R. Wooden Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top player.

He also was one of six freshmen named to the list.

McCoy averages 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds, and has made 61.9 percent of his shots. He’s notched 10 double-doubles.

UNLV (13-4, 2-2 Mountain West) plays New Mexico at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

