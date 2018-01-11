UNLV’s Brandon McCoy named to Wooden Award watch list

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was one of 25 basketball players named to the John R. Wooden Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top player. He also was one of six freshmen named to the list.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) attempt a shot over Boise State Broncos forward Zach Haney (11) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was one of 25 basketball players named to the John R. Wooden Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top player.

He also was one of six freshmen named to the list.

McCoy averages 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds, and has made 61.9 percent of his shots. He’s notched 10 double-doubles.

UNLV (13-4, 2-2 Mountain West) plays New Mexico at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.