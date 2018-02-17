UNLV’s Brandon McCoy says NBA draft not on his mind

UNLV freshman star center Brandon McCoy said he hasn’t thought about the NBA draft. He has helped key a recent Rebels surge heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at San Diego State.

UNLV's Brandon McCoy on his improvement through the season. Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) gets a rebound over San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44), right, blocks a shot from UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) comes up short on an attempted dunk against Air Force during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots over Air Force Falcons center Frank Toohey (33) and guard Caleb Morris (0) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) takes the ball past Air Force Falcons guard Sid Tomes (3) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) blocks a shot from Air Force Falcons guard Sid Tomes (3) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) sends up a shot between Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie, left, and Air Force Falcons guard Sid Tomes (3) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' Brandon McCoy (44) shoots the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots over San Jose State Spartans center Ashtin Chastain (41) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) is pressured by San Diego State Aztecs forward Max Montana (10) and center Kameron Rooks (45) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. UNLV won 88-78. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) takes a shot against San Diego State Aztecs forward Malik Pope (21) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) goes up for a shot against San Diego State Aztecs forward Malik Pope (21) and forward Jalen McDaniels (5) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) dunks the ball against San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) goes up to the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) dunks over Boise State Broncos forwards Christian Sengfelder and Zach Haney (11) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV 7-foot freshman Brandon McCoy sounds like a throwback player when he refers to himself as a center, bucking the trend that frontcourt players prefer to be called forwards because it implies they possess a more varied and skilled game.

Whether McCoy goes against the other trend of young stars declaring early for the NBA draft remains to be seen, though it has been widely assumed he will be gone after one season at UNLV.

“Right now, I’m not even focused on it,” McCoy said. “I’m just focused on the season that’s in front of me right now and trying to win a conference championship, but maybe after the season I’ll think about it.”

He has enough to think about Saturday when UNLV (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West) heads into a 1 p.m. game at San Diego State (14-10, 6-7). CBS Sports Network will televise the game, and the Aztecs are 4½-point favorites.

The Rebels have won three straight and five of six.

McCoy is a big part of UNLV’s surge and is well on his way to conference Freshman of the Year.

Averaging 17.3 points and 10.2 rebounds, he’s in position to break the league freshman records in both categories.

The current marks are 16.1 points by UNLV’s Anthony Bennett in the 2012-13 season and 9.9 rebounds, shared by Utah’s Andrew Bogut in 2003-04 and San Diego State’s Kawhi Leonard in 2009-10.

Three notable NBA mock drafts project McCoy has a late first-round pick, but one Eastern Conference scout said any forecast at this point is premature.

“Right now, you hear a million guys are going to be late first-round picks,” said the scout, who was not authorized to speak on the record. “Wait for another two months, and you’ll have a lot better feeling of who’s going to come out and who’s already said they’re going to come out, what Europeans have come on the board.”

The scout offered positive and negative critiques of McCoy.

“He looks the part,” the scout said. “He’s got great size, a great body. The time I saw him live, he doesn’t have an every-play motor. I think that’s one of his biggest weaknesses. Also, with the NBA game changing and being more of an open game, there are less true centers. I think that hurts him a little bit.

“But he’s not without talent. His free-throw percentage (71.6) is pretty good for a big guy. His rebounding numbers are good. Lately, he’s had some good games, but there also have been some games during the year that for whatever reason you don’t know he’s on the floor.”

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said his philosophy was to take every case on its own merits when advising players who might come out early.

“Generally speaking, I would love for a kid to be a lottery pick, but if they’re a first-rounder and the money is guaranteed, you’ve got to look at them and what is their situation,” Menzies said. “Sometimes it’s based on their family needs. Sometimes it’s based on different things academically. Sometimes it’s based on the team coming back. There are a lot of things that go into it. Every kid is different, and every situation is different.”

