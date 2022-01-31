UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Essence Booker honored by Mountain West

UNLV seniors Bryce Hamilton and Essence Booker were named Mountain West Player of the Week for men’s and women’s basketball, respectively, on Monday.

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, center, drives to the basket between Colorado State forward Jalen Lake, left, and guard John Tonje during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) celebrates after reaching 1,000 career points and defeating the New Mexico Lobos in a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV seniors Bryce Hamilton and Essence Booker were named Mountain West Player of the Week for men’s and women’s basketball, respectively, on Monday after both set career scoring highs during the past week.

It’s the third time Hamilton has won the award. It’s Booker’s first time.

In two games, against San Diego State and Colorado State, Hamilton averaged 32.5 points, shooting 52.6 percent from the field, and going 11 for 22 from three-point range. He also added 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per game.

However, the senior’s biggest outing came in UNLV’s 88-74 upset of Colorado State. Hamilton led the Rebels with a personal-best 42 points, including a 7-for-13 night from beyond the arc. It’s the ninth-highest single-game scoring performance in program history and the first time a UNLV player reached the 40-point mark in 20 years since Trevor Diggs’ 49-point outburst in 2001.

Hamilton also had 23 points in UNLV’s 80-55 loss to San Diego State Monday, Jan. 24.

Booker’s best performance came just 24 hours before Hamilton’s. The senior guard scored a career-high 31 points in UNLV’s 85-79 win against New Mexico, crossing the 1,000 points threshold during the game. Her scoring propelled the Lady Rebels (17-4, 9-1) to first place in the conference.

Later in the week, Booker scored 16 points and dished out five assists to help UNLV cruise past Air Force, 72-54. She averaged 23.5 points or for the week on 53 percent shooting, while also going a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line.

Hamilton’s award is the first time the men’s team has earned the conference player of the week award this season. Booker is the second player for the women’s team to win the award after sophomore center Desi-Rae Young earned it the previous week.

