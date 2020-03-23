65°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton named second-team all-district

March 23, 2020 - 1:29 pm
 

UNLV sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton was named second-team all-district on Monday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

UNR’s Jalen Harris, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Utah State’s Sam Merrill, San Diego State’s Yanni Wetzel and Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho made the District 17 first team. Joining Hamilton on the second team were Boise State’s Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alson Jr., San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell and Utah State’s Neemias Queta.

San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher was named Coach of the Year.

Hamilton averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds this season.

He recently was named to the District VIII team by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

