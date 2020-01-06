60°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Rodjanae Wade named MW players of week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2020 - 12:45 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2020 - 1:27 pm

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Rodjanae Wade were named Mountain West basketball players of the week

Hamilton, a sophomore guard, scored a combined 35 points in victories over Utah State and Air Force. He made 15 of 19 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds.

This was the first such honor of Hamilton’s college career and the first for any Rebel this season.

UNLV (8-8, 3-0 MW) will try to extend its winning streak to five games when it visits Boise State (10-6, 2-2) on Wednesday.

Wade, a senior center, had consecutive double-doubles in two wins. She had career highs of 27 points and 15 rebounds against Utah State and totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds against Air Force.

The Lady Rebels (6-8, 2-1) have won three in a row. They play Boise State (11-5, 3-1) on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

