UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton scores 32 but Rebels fall to Boise State

UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton broke the 30 point barrier for the sixth time, but UNLV comes up just short against Boise State.

For the sixth time this season, UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton scored at least 30 points in a game.

Against the co-conference leaders Boise State though, it wasn’t enough.

Just like he has all season, Hamilton filled up the stat sheet Friday night as the Rebels took on the Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. However, UNLV wasn’t able to keep up as it lost 69-63. Hamilton scored 32, the rest of the Rebels combined for 31 points.

Unlike its win Tuesday, UNLV got off to a quick start Friday. Fifth-year guard Michael Nuga scored seven quick points, and Hamilton completed a four-point play after being fouled on a shot from deep to put the Rebels (14-11, 6-6 Mountain West) up 13-4 early.

Boise State hit back fast though. Facing the second unit, the Broncos went on a quick six point run. Missing forward Donovan Williams and facing the best rebounding team in the conference, UNLV struggled in the paint. Boise State had five offensive rebounds before halftime.

The Broncos (19-5, 9-1) pounded the ball down low, playing through redshirt senior center Mladen Armus. He put pressure on the rim, and even when UNLV’s defenders prevented him from scoring, Boise State was often right there for the offensive rebound. Armus scored eight in the first half and the Broncos added seven points on second chance possessions. Boise State scored 18 of its 29 first half points in the paint.

Just as BSU seemed poised to snatch the lead back, Hamilton took over. He was perfect from three-point range in the first half, and slashed to the rim. An array of lefty finishes, combined with his spin-move counter, helped Hamilton take UNLV into the break up 36-29. The senior had 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the first 20 minutes.

It didn’t take long for the Broncos to erase the deficit though. Less than four minutes into the second half, Boise State had the lead. Hamilton was called for two quick offensive fouls, and on a UNLV break away, junior Victor Iwaukor was called for a technical foul.

Hamilton re-entered and kept UNLV in the competition. He and senior Royce Hamm Jr. both hit shots from distance, part of a barrage from the Rebels Friday night. They shot 37.5 percent from three-point range, and held the Broncos to just 20 percent, including a 1-for-9 performance in the first half. But BSU had the advantage at the charity stripe. UNLV shot just seven free throws and committed 24 personal fouls. Boise State took 29 trips to the free-throw line, making 23 of them.

Once again, Hamilton led the Rebels in scoring. Nuga added 12 points and McCabe scored nine and assisted six. No other UNLV player had more than five. Boise State had four double figure scorers led by Fifth-year forward Abu Kigab, who scored 18 and nailed the crucial free throws to seal the game.

UNLV is back on the road next week to play Fresno State Wednesday at 7 :30 p.m.

