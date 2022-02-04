UNLV’s Donovan Williams eager to get back on the court

Donovan Williams was playing his best basketball before injuring his knee. Listed as day-to-day, he talks about his desire to get back on the court ahead of Utah State game.

In this Jan. 1, 2022, file photo, UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dribbles around San Diego State Aztecs forward Keshad Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Oct. 14, 2021, file photo, UNLV's Cameron Burist (34) lays up the ball during an open basketball practice and fundraiser for former player Robert Smith at the Cox Pavilion at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

While his teammates whooped with glee after a steal and two-handed dunk by junior Cameron Burist at the end of a scrimmage on Wednesday, one UNLV player worked alone.

Still on the exercise bike tucked into the back corner of the Mendenhall Center practice gym, junior forward Donovan Williams continued to pedal.

“I definitely want to be out there,” Williams said. “… You get your confidence through practice. You get your confidence through reps.”

Officially listed as day-to-day , Williams was playing his best basketball before a knee injury forced him to the sideline. He missed two games and was extremely limited against San Diego State. He played just 14 minutes, before finally making a full return against UNR, where his 17 points tied senior Bryce Hamilton for the most on the team.

Williams played 26 minutes against the Wolf Pack, but was once again limited to the exercise bike as the Rebels (13-9, 5-4 Mountain West) try to keep him healthy enough to play Saturday. He also wore a brace on his right leg to help stabilize his knee for practice and reduce inflammation.

However, the former Texas swingman thinks he’ll be able to pick up right where he left off when he returns to action.

“Everything I did before the injury, in terms of how I was playing, was a product of work,” he said. “And everything I do, in terms of rehab and recovery, that’s just work. So for me, it’s just another opportunity to show my resiliency, my ability to fight through things and show people how strong I am.”

While Williams cut a lonely figure at practice, Wednesday was one of the first times since his injury where he’s been the only player rehabbing. Junior Josh Baker, who missed five games with a concussion before appearing against UNR, fully participated in practice Wednesday.

As the Rebels traveled all across the conference with their packed schedule, Baker and Williams bonded in the empty Mendenhall Center gym and watched games from home as they continued rehabbing. They also watched lots of film and both mentioned feeling like their basketball intelligence had increased while their physical restrictions prevented them from playing.

“Our brotherhood has gotten very strong,” Baker said.

Baker’s and Williams’ hard work in recovery hasn’t gone unnoticed. Coach Kevin Kruger said he appreciated them trying to contribute however they can, as well as their efforts in the weight room while waiting to return to the court.

“Being older guys, having experiences elsewhere, they understand the season doesn’t last forever,” Kruger said. “The thing about both of them is they do everything they can to get back on the court. That’s what you like to see.”

UNLV will hope to have both back Saturday, as it heads to Utah State looking to win its third consecutive game. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.