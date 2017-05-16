UNLV’s Dwayne Morgan initially tried to get in police car before arrest

UNLV basketball forward Dwayne Morgan was arrested on Saturday, May 6, 2017 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in the 700 block of Sierra Vista Drive. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) drives to the basket against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV basketball player Dwayne Morgan initially tried to get into a police car before being subsequently arrested on May 6, according to the arrest report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Morgan, 21, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, after getting into a dispute with a cab driver.

According to the report, Morgan and the cab driver argued about the fare before the driver went to a police substation near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Morgan, the report said, left the taxi and “continued a verbal tirade and walked over to a parked squad car, apparently, thinking he could use it to drive home.”

When officers wouldn’t let Morgan take the car, he went over to another vehicle and tried to get in the front passenger’s side and was then arrested, the report said.

Morgan has been suspended indefinitely from basketball duties at UNLV.

The 6-foot 8-inch forward has started 32 career games, including six last season in which he averaged 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. But shoulder and hip injuries ended his season prematurely, and UNLV had hoped to get an extra season of eligibility approved by the NCAA. If that happens, Morgan will be listed as a junior next season.

