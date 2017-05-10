UNLV’s Dwayne Morgan suspended indefinitely

UNLV's Dwayne Morgan runs up court against Fullerton during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. UNLV won 77-68. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan looks up after being called for traveling during their NCAA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Duke won 94-45. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) drives to the basket against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) attempts a shot against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) drives towards the basket against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) goes up for a shot against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan was suspended from the basketball team on Wednesday after an incident over the weekend.

He was detained by police early Saturday morning, according to the athletic department, but no further details were provided.

The athletic department released a statement that read: “We are aware of the situation regarding UNLV men’s basketball student-athlete Dwayne Morgan and are continuing to gather all of the facts. Coach (Marvin) Menzies has met with Dwayne and he has been suspended indefinitely from all basketball activities.”

Menzies said the athletic department’s statement would stand as his own.

Morgan, a 6-foot 8-inch forward, has started 32 career games, including six last season in which he averaged 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. But shoulder and hip injuries ended his season prematurely, and UNLV had hoped to get an extra season of eligibility approved by the NCAA. If that happens, Morgan will be listed as a junior next season.

The Rebels are one player over the scholarship limit, and Menzies will need to make some roster decisions.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.