61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s e-commerce partnership with Raider Image launches online

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 11:40 am
 
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Ve ...
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV athletics’ partnership with The Raider Image went live Tuesday with the launch of the university’s new official apparel website.

The new online store UNLVgear.com went live Tuesday and is the work of the school linking up with The Raider Image, the official merchandise provider for the Raiders.

The website is based off The Raider Image’s popular online store and is being dubbed a “one stop shop” for fans of the Scarlet and Gray.

“We are pleased to be able to launch this new website today that will serve our incredible supporters,” UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We listened to our fans and with the support from a tremendous partner in The Raider Image, they will have access to the UNLV gear that they are most interested in.”

The partnership with the Raider Image replaces UNLV’s long-standing partnership with Barnes & Noble, its former official merchandise provider.

Additionally, The Raider Image will also sell UNLV products at Allegiant Stadium for Rebel football games, at the Thomas & Mack Center for Runnin’ Rebels games and at other select UNLV Athletics events.

New product offerings will be added regularly, with fans having the chance to vote on preferred designs via social media polls. Those results will determine the next item to be offered on the site.

All Rebel Athletic Fund members qualify for 20 percent off all regular-priced merchandise on UNLVgear.com. RAF members can visit the site to activate their discount. Verified members of the student fan group the Rebellion are eligible for a 10 percent discount off regular-priced merchandise.

“The special discount is another way for us to thank our RAF membership for continuing to support our student-athletes through this most challenging period,” Reed-Francois said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
2
Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo
Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo
3
What kinds of homes can $300K or less buy you in Las Vegas Valley
What kinds of homes can $300K or less buy you in Las Vegas Valley
4
Raiders counting on new-look defensive line
Raiders counting on new-look defensive line
5
Bruno Mars to be 1st of superstars to return to the Strip
Bruno Mars to be 1st of superstars to return to the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) celebrates after scoring and being fouled in the f ...
UNLV center enters NBA Draft, transfer portal, per report
By / RJ

UNLV’s senior center announced that he is entering the NBA Draft without an agent — and the NCAA’s transfer portal — all but ending his career with the Rebels, according to an interview he did with ESPN.

 
UNLV star basketball player enters transfer portal
By / RJ

Bryce Hamilton on Thursday became the eighth Rebels’ player to enter the portal since the season concluded last month. The 6-foot-4-inch junior led UNLV in scoring the last two seasons.

Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State ...
UNLV adds transfer big man
By / RJ

Kevin Kruger secured his second recruiting commitment Saturday, adding 6-foot-9 Royce Hamm of Texas, Hamm announced Saturday morning via Twitter.