UNLV’s e-commerce partnership with Raider Image launches online

A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV athletics’ partnership with The Raider Image went live Tuesday with the launch of the university’s new official apparel website.

The new online store UNLVgear.com went live Tuesday and is the work of the school linking up with The Raider Image, the official merchandise provider for the Raiders.

The website is based off The Raider Image’s popular online store and is being dubbed a “one stop shop” for fans of the Scarlet and Gray.

“We are pleased to be able to launch this new website today that will serve our incredible supporters,” UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We listened to our fans and with the support from a tremendous partner in The Raider Image, they will have access to the UNLV gear that they are most interested in.”

The partnership with the Raider Image replaces UNLV’s long-standing partnership with Barnes & Noble, its former official merchandise provider.

Additionally, The Raider Image will also sell UNLV products at Allegiant Stadium for Rebel football games, at the Thomas & Mack Center for Runnin’ Rebels games and at other select UNLV Athletics events.

New product offerings will be added regularly, with fans having the chance to vote on preferred designs via social media polls. Those results will determine the next item to be offered on the site.

All Rebel Athletic Fund members qualify for 20 percent off all regular-priced merchandise on UNLVgear.com. RAF members can visit the site to activate their discount. Verified members of the student fan group the Rebellion are eligible for a 10 percent discount off regular-priced merchandise.

“The special discount is another way for us to thank our RAF membership for continuing to support our student-athletes through this most challenging period,” Reed-Francois said.

