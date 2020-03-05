75°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Elijah Mitrou-Long not expected to play Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 4:10 pm
 

UNLV senior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long returned to practice Wednesday, but he is not expected to play Thursday in the Mountain West tournament.

The fourth-seeded Rebels (17-14) play No. 5 Boise State (19-11) at 2 p.m. in a quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Mitrou-Long suffered a deep knee bruise in Saturday’s 92-69 victory at San Jose State.

He was a key part of the Rebels’ five game-winning streak, averaging 17.6 points and helping direct the four-guard offense. His defensive and leadership abilities also were crucial down the stretch.

Forward Donnie Tillman, who averages 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, will play against Boise State. He has been out since straining a knee Feb. 12 against UNR.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger said the team has the flexibility to remain with a four-guard lineup or play two forwards.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

