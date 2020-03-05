UNLV’s Elijah Mitrou-Long not expected to play Thursday

Elijah Mitrou-Long bruised his knee Saturday at San Jose State and did not practice until Wednesday. UNLV plays Boise State in a Mountain West quarterfinal on Thursday.

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) runs the fast break with Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) defending in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV senior guard Elijah Mitrou-Long returned to practice Wednesday, but he is not expected to play Thursday in the Mountain West tournament.

The fourth-seeded Rebels (17-14) play No. 5 Boise State (19-11) at 2 p.m. in a quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Mitrou-Long suffered a deep knee bruise in Saturday’s 92-69 victory at San Jose State.

He was a key part of the Rebels’ five game-winning streak, averaging 17.6 points and helping direct the four-guard offense. His defensive and leadership abilities also were crucial down the stretch.

Forward Donnie Tillman, who averages 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, will play against Boise State. He has been out since straining a knee Feb. 12 against UNR.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger said the team has the flexibility to remain with a four-guard lineup or play two forwards.

