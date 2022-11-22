UNLV’s Iwuakor’s contribution can’t be measured by stats

Injuries sidelined UNLV senior forward Victor Iwuakor in last year’s Mountain West Tournament, but he’s carved out an important role on this season’s unbeaten Rebels.

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) powers up for a basket over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Josh Morgan (13) and forward Benjamin Griscti (24) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV senior forward Victor Iwuakor doesn’t always fill the stat sheet.

Now entering his second season in Las Vegas after transferring from Oklahoma ahead of his junior year, the 6-foot-7-inch forward from Abuja, Nigeria, is only averaging 2.6 points and four rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. He’s scored 13 points in 76 minutes this season.

Despite his meager statistical output, Iwuakor has been a major contributor to UNLV’s 5-0 start. Monday’s 56-49 win against Southern Illinois was just another chance for him to show exactly why he remains among coach Kevin Kruger’s most trusted players.

“Vic is unique,” Kruger said of his ability to defend equally well both inside and on the perimter. “He’s as athletic as they come.”

Monday, Iwuakor was his usual disruptive self. He led the Rebels with six rebounds, scored two points and grabbed a steal to help UNLV win its opening game of the SoCal Challenge.

Iwuakor and the Rebels play their final game of the SoCal Challenge at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. UNLV will play Minnesota of the Big Ten in San Juan Capistrano, California, with a chance to stay undefeated.

“We play college basketball,” Iwuakor said. “You’ve got to be ready at any time, so I just try to stay ready whenever my name is called.”

Kruger substituted Iwuakor into the game with 7:26 remaining and the Rebels trailing 45-44. Less than a minute later, the Nigerian forward had a steal. By the time Kruger took him out, with 24 seconds remaining, UNLV led 54-49.

Southern Illinois scored four points during the seven-minute stretch Iwuakor was on the court.

Iwuakor did everything the Rebels needed. The senior was active in passing lanes. He harried big men in the post. He was the first player on the floor, forcing multiple jump balls. He fought for offensive rebounds, despite often being the only UNLV player crashing the boards.

However, the senior’s biggest value is his versatility on defense. He’s usually the only Rebel on the court listed 6-foot-7-inches or taller when he’s in the game, and for the stretches he plays without UNLV senior Luis Rodriguez, Iwuakor is sometimes the only Rebel taller than 6-foot-4.

His athleticism and determination also lets him switch on defense without consequence, preventing smaller guards from blowing past him.

“He’s a willing defender,” fifth-year guard EJ Harkless said. “He’s a willing teammate. He keeps everybody engaged. He keeps high energy.”

Those traits are some of the same ones which made Iwuakor a crucial part of last season’s team. The Nigerian forward battled shoulder injuries for most of the 2021-22 season, but started UNLV’s final five games, which included wins against Colorado State, Wyoming and UNR.

However, injuries forced Iwuakor to miss UNLV’s Mountain West Tournament game — a three-point loss to a Wyoming team Iwuakor helped the Rebels beat by seven points eight days earlier.

Senior guard Justin Webster still believes UNLV would have advanced further in the tournament if Iwuakor had been healthy enough to play.

Iwuakor can’t go back in time and rejoin the 2021-22 Rebels, but now fully healthy, he’s already proving he can be that same, impactful player UNLV needs going forward.

“I’m feeling good,” he said.

