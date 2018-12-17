UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe named Mountain West player of the week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2018 - 9:29 am
 

UNLV freshman forward Joel Ntambwe was named Mountain West player of the week.

He scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds in the Rebels’ 92-90 victory over Brigham Young on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. It was Ntambwe’s first double-double.

His two free throws with 27 seconds left sent the game into overtime at 83-83.

Ntambwe is the first Rebel to win the weekly honor this season, and he ended a three-week stretch of honorees by UNR players.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in UNLV Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Basketball Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like