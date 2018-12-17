UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe named Mountain West player of the week

UNLV freshman forward Joel Ntambwe was named Mountain West player of the week.
He scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds in the Rebels’ 92-90 victory over Brigham Young on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. It was Ntambwe’s first double-double.
His two free throws with 27 seconds left sent the game into overtime at 83-83.
Ntambwe is the first Rebel to win the weekly honor this season, and he ended a three-week stretch of honorees by UNR players.
