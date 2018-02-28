UNLV’s Jovan Mooring questionable for UNR game on senior night

If UNLV senior guard Jovan Mooring has shown anything in his two seasons at UNLV, it’s that he will do anything to win, which means he will do anything to play on senior night against the Rebels’ intrastate rival.

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket past Air Force Falcons guard Caleb Morris (0) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) passes the ball as he falls to the floor during the first half of a basketball game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jaron Hopkins (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up to shoot over Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jaron Hopkins (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) passes the ball during the first half of a basketball game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks to shoot against the Air Force Falcons during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots against Air Force Falcons guard CJ Siples (2) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' Jovan Mooring (30) gets ready to pass the ball during the basketball game against the Wyoming Cowboys at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Base de UNLV Rebels Jovan Mooring (30) va contra San Jose State durante un partido de baloncesto en el Thomas & Mack Center en Las Vegas el miércoles 31 de enero de 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up to score past San Jose State Spartans guard Jaycee Hillsman (25) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots the ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) and center Kameron Rooks (45) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives the ball against pressure from San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies walked over to where three reporters sat as practice was about to begin Tuesday.

He delivered news that senior guard Jovan Mooring wouldn’t practice because of an injury and would be a game-time decision Wednesday when the Rebels play No. 21 UNR at 8 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

If Mooring has shown anything in his two seasons at UNLV, however, it’s that he will do anything to win, which means he will do anything to play on senior night against the Rebels’ intrastate rival.

“Obviously, (a victory) would be special for the city of Vegas,” said Mooring, who was interviewed before Menzies revealed the injury and didn’t mention that he was hurt. “As of now, I’m just thinking about how can we get better going into the Mountain West tournament? I think if we do the right things, the results will take care of themselves.”

UNLV (19-10, 8-8 Mountain West), which beat the Wolf Pack 86-78 in the first meeting, will try to end a three-game losing streak. The Rebels are seventh in the conference standings, a game behind San Diego State and Wyoming, with two to play. UNLV, which finishes its regular season Saturday at Utah State, needs to finish in the top five to get a bye into next week’s conference tournament quarterfinals.

UNR (25-5, 14-2) has clinched the top seed and a share of the regular-season title. The Wolf Pack are 3-point favorites in a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Rebels need Mooring, who produced 31 points in the Feb. 7 meeting between the teams. He injured a foot or ankle early in Sunday’s 91-90 loss at New Mexico and later was fouled hard into the side boards. Menzies did not disclose the nature of the injury that might sideline Mooring against the Wolf Pack.

Mooring, who averages 14.3 points, is a big reason the Rebels have made an eight-victory improvement over last season. But perhaps only Brandon McCoy generates more of a reaction from UNLV fans, not all of it favorable.

“I think my playing style makes me an easy target,” Mooring said. “The fans here have things that they’ve seen over the years, and I guess I do some things they’re not used to. Sometimes they take it the wrong way or it upsets them, I don’t know.”

Fans and media members have criticized Mooring for taking shots he shouldn’t, but he’s also a player who is more than willing to take a shot with the game on the line.

As a coach, Menzies would rather rein in a player than be forced to motivate him.

“He’s taken us on a roller coaster, and roller coasters are fun,” Menzies said. “He’s going to leave here in my mind a guy that challenged me, but at the same time gave me a lot of joy and a lot of good memories. As a human being, he’s leaving UNLV, but he’s not leaving my family. He’s a special kid.”

Fans might find next season that they will miss Mooring more than they expected. He not only leads the Rebels with 58 made 3-pointers but also averages 3.2 assists and is the team’s best defender.

Mooring is the type of player willing to step in and draw a charge, then do it again on the following possession.

“Yeah, I will do whatever it takes to win a game,” Mooring said. “Whatever.”

