UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Kathy Olivier steps down as women’s coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2020 - 12:58 pm
 
Kathy Olivier, who returned to her alma mater to coach the UNLV women’s basketball team but failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 12 seasons, resigned Friday.

She went 182-193 at UNLV, followed by a record of 232-208 in 15 seasons at UCLA.

“I want to thank Kathy and her staff for their contributions to our women’s basketball program,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We wish her well and know that she will continue to remain involved with the program as a decorated alumnae.”

Olivier was an All-America player at UNLV, averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in the 1979-80 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

