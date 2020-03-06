UNLV’s Kathy Olivier steps down as women’s coach
Kathy Olivier went 182-193 at UNLV. She was an All-America player at UNLV, averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in the 1979-80 season.
Kathy Olivier, who returned to her alma mater to coach the UNLV women’s basketball team but failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 12 seasons, resigned Friday.
She went 182-193 at UNLV, followed by a record of 232-208 in 15 seasons at UCLA.
“I want to thank Kathy and her staff for their contributions to our women’s basketball program,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We wish her well and know that she will continue to remain involved with the program as a decorated alumnae.”
