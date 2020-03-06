UNLV’s Kathy Olivier steps down as women’s coach

Kathy Olivier went 182-193 at UNLV. She was an All-America player at UNLV, averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in the 1979-80 season.

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Kathy Olivier in the first quarter of a quarterfinal game against Fresno State in the Mountain West women's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Monday, March 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kathy Olivier, who returned to her alma mater to coach the UNLV women’s basketball team but failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 12 seasons, resigned Friday.

She went 182-193 at UNLV, followed by a record of 232-208 in 15 seasons at UCLA.

“I want to thank Kathy and her staff for their contributions to our women’s basketball program,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We wish her well and know that she will continue to remain involved with the program as a decorated alumnae.”

Olivier was an All-America player at UNLV, averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in the 1979-80 season.

