UNLV’s Katie Powell earns third MW player of the week honor

Katie Powell’s breakout year has landed her Mountain West Player of the Week honors for the third time this season.
Powell, a junior center, had 14 points and 10 rebounds along with a pair of blocks in the team’s 73-58 win at Fresno State on Wednesday. She followed that up with a 20 points and eight rebounds in a home win against New Mexico on Saturday.
She is currently averaging 16.3 points per game, good for fourth in the Mountain West, and 9.0 rebounds per game, which is second in the conference.
Weekly Honors Up To Three For @_katiejpow for @UNLVLadyRebels https://t.co/VAp3xq6or9 #unlvwbb pic.twitter.com/0USVRO3nJn
— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) February 26, 2018
Powell and the Lady Rebels will take on rival UNR in Reno on Tuesday night before closing out the regular season with a game against Utah State on Friday.
