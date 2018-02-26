UNLV’s Katie Powell earns third MW player of the week honor

Katie Powell’s breakout year has landed her Mountain West Player of the Week honors for the third time this season.

UNLV's Katie Powell (21) goes up for a shot while Jordyn Bell (23) and Boise State's A'Shanti Coleman (42), right, watch from below at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) looks for a shot while New Mexico Lobos center Jaisa Nunn (44) and New Mexico Lobos guard Tesha Buck (2) look to defend at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. UNLV won 74-62. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) tries to block a shot from New Mexico Lobos center Jaisa Nunn (44) at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. UNLV won 74-62. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Powell, a junior center, had 14 points and 10 rebounds along with a pair of blocks in the team’s 73-58 win at Fresno State on Wednesday. She followed that up with a 20 points and eight rebounds in a home win against New Mexico on Saturday.

She is currently averaging 16.3 points per game, good for fourth in the Mountain West, and 9.0 rebounds per game, which is second in the conference.

Powell and the Lady Rebels will take on rival UNR in Reno on Tuesday night before closing out the regular season with a game against Utah State on Friday.

