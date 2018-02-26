UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Katie Powell earns third MW player of the week honor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2018 - 1:49 pm
 

Katie Powell’s breakout year has landed her Mountain West Player of the Week honors for the third time this season.

Powell, a junior center, had 14 points and 10 rebounds along with a pair of blocks in the team’s 73-58 win at Fresno State on Wednesday. She followed that up with a 20 points and eight rebounds in a home win against New Mexico on Saturday.

She is currently averaging 16.3 points per game, good for fourth in the Mountain West, and 9.0 rebounds per game, which is second in the conference.

Powell and the Lady Rebels will take on rival UNR in Reno on Tuesday night before closing out the regular season with a game against Utah State on Friday.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Basketball Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like